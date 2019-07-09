El Paso's Scenic Drive reopens following rollover accident shutdown

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. El Paso police block off access to Scenic Drive on Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. El Paso police block off access to Scenic Drive on Tuesday.

EL PASO, Texas - Scenic Drive was closed to traffic in both directions for a portion of Tuesday afternoon following a vehicle rollover accident.

It happened near the El Paso Police Academy.

The overturned car was eventually removed and Scenic Drive reopened to traffic.

Police did not indicate a cause for the incident or whether any injuries occurred.