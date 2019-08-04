Reunification zone set up for family members who are searching for loved ones
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Police report that there is no active shooter and no imminent threat but they are urging the public to avoid the Cielo Vista Mall area.
If you are looking for a family member who may have been in that area you are asked to go to the designated reunification area at MacArthur Elementary-Intermediate School located at 8101 Whitus Dr, El Paso, TX 79925.
Multiple deaths have been reported.
WATCH LIVE UPDATES HERE: https://www.kvia.com/livestream2
