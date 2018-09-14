Rep. O'Rourke to hold two town halls

KVIA El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke responds to a constituent question at a town hall meeting at the EPCC campus in northeast El Paso.

EL PASO, Texas - Senate candidate and El Paso congressman Beto O'Rourke is coming back to El Paso for two town hall meetings on Monday.

The first town hall is for the general public at 9 a.m.

At 10:30 a.m., there will be a second one for veterans.

Both will be held in the gym at Austin High School, located at 3500 Memphis Avenue.