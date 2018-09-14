Rep. O'Rourke to hold two town halls
Meetings planned for Sept. 17
EL PASO, Texas - Senate candidate and El Paso congressman Beto O'Rourke is coming back to El Paso for two town hall meetings on Monday.
The first town hall is for the general public at 9 a.m.
At 10:30 a.m., there will be a second one for veterans.
Both will be held in the gym at Austin High School, located at 3500 Memphis Avenue.
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Chris Hondros/Getty Images
Weather Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Weather CNN Video
News Brian Bahr/Getty Images
Entertainment Courtesy of The Strong, Rochester, New York.
Economy Jeff Curry/Getty Images
Weather Allison Joyce/Getty Images
Entertainment Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Entertainment Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
News Dolby Laboratories
US & World iStock/DoctorKan
Education Madcoverboy at English Wikipedia via Wikimedia Commons
News Alex Wong/Getty Images
Health iStock/deansanderson
Entertainment Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images
News NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images
Education iStock/kroach
News Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images
News USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons
Entertainment 2018 Getty Images
News Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons