Public can share thoughts on rebuilding of Wyler Aerial Tramway at Wednesday meeting

Opportunity to provide feedback on rebuilding of aerial tramway

Wyler Aerial Tramway has been closed since September 2018, when it was determined that engineering standards were no longer being met. Plans are underway to rebuild and reopen the tramway, and tonight residents in the Borderland will have a chance to give their opinions on the project.

A public meeting will be held tonight at the El Paso Community Foundation offices (333 North Oregon St.) at 6 PM. Residents can share what amenities they hope to see in the rebuilt tramway and other thoughts or concerns.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is currently performing a feasibility study on the project, which would, in part, determine the cost of a new tramway, which could exceed $10 million.

$5 million of state funds were approved for the project this year, though State Senator José Rodríguez was initially asking for $15 million.

CEO and President of the El Paso Community Foundation Eric Pearson says he hopes the community comes out for tonight's meeting.

"Things happen whether or not you pay attention, so why not make your voice heard?" says Pearson. "We're giving people a really great opportunity to make their voices heard and I think that's important."

For those unable to make tonight's meeting, opinions can be shared in an online survey found at epcf.org/tramway.

Pearson says they hope to enter the design phase of this project by January.