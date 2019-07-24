El Paso

Public can share thoughts on rebuilding of Wyler Aerial Tramway at Wednesday meeting

By:

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 07:06 AM MDT

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 08:19 AM MDT

Opportunity to provide feedback on rebuilding of aerial tramway

Wyler Aerial Tramway has been closed since September 2018, when it was determined that engineering standards were no longer being met. Plans are underway to rebuild and reopen the tramway, and tonight residents in the Borderland will have a chance to give their opinions on the project. 

A public meeting will be held tonight at the El Paso Community Foundation offices (333 North Oregon St.) at 6 PM. Residents can share what amenities they hope to see in the rebuilt tramway and other thoughts or concerns. 

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is currently performing a feasibility study on the project, which would, in part, determine the cost of a new tramway, which could exceed $10 million. 

$5 million of state funds were approved for the project this year, though State Senator José Rodríguez was initially asking for $15 million. 

CEO and President of the El Paso Community Foundation Eric Pearson says he hopes the community comes out for tonight's meeting.

"Things happen whether or not you pay attention, so why not make your voice heard?" says Pearson. "We're giving people a really great opportunity to make their voices heard and I think that's important." 

For those unable to make tonight's meeting, opinions can be shared in an online survey found at epcf.org/tramway

Pearson says they hope to enter the design phase of this project by January. 

 


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated
FreeImages.com/Dani Simmonds

7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated

News
On this day: July 24
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 24

News
On this day: July 23
NASA via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 23

News
States with the most drunken drivers
iStock/EasyBuy4u

States with the most drunken drivers

News
Colleges that produce the most millionaires
Turner via CNN

Colleges that produce the most millionaires

News
On this day: July 22
John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images

On this day: July 22

News
On this day: July 21
Harry How/Getty Images

On this day: July 21

News
On this day: July 20
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel

On this day: July 20

News
All things bacon
TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons

All things bacon

Celebrity
Winter Olympic medalists: Where are they now?
Phil Cole/ALLSPORT

Winter Olympic medalists: Where are they now?

News
On this day: July 19
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: July 19

Health
7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

Sports
Tiger Woods through the years
David Cannon/Getty Images

Tiger Woods through the years

News
On this day: July 18
Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 18

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12