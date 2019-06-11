El Paso

Proposed El Paso City Council code of conduct sparks heated discussion

By:

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 07:08 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 07:35 PM MDT

City Council conduct code

EL PASO, Texas - Discussion over an El Paso City Council code of conduct (you can read the entire document at the end of his article) sparked a heated discussion during Monday's special council work session.

Fireworks erupted.as City Council discussion turned downright nasty with accusations of power play leveled by one group of representatives against a group which formed the document.

I'm very disappointed in this document, and Im disappointed in your role as mayor," said Representative Alexandra Annello, reacting to the policy drafted by members of the Financial Oversight and Audit Committee.

Annello and Representative Peter Svarzbein argued only members of FOAC had a chance to draft and review the code of conduct document.

The board is made up of representatives Sam Morgan, Claudia Ordaz Perez, and Henry Rivera.
Representatives Cissy Lizarraga and Cassandra Hernandez were absent. 

Svarzbein and Annello moved to postpone voting on the document, arguing members other than FOAC needed time to review it. This sparked criticism across the aisle, which triggered swift reaction.

Rivera even accused another representative of cursing during the meeting. He said the code of conduct is aimed at preventing personal and belligerent attacks against each other, adding that some of the bantering going back and forth that's taking place today is a great example of the importance of a document of this nature."

In the end, members who drafted the document voted in favor of approving the document, with Svarzbein and Annello voting against.
 

Annello believes the document will dictate who speaks to reporters and ultimately who holds power.

"The control of who we can speak to in the media. And the treatment of certain council members, which as you saw today in this meeting, some were treated better than others. And some were given different respect. And i think that this document just allows that to have some more weight, Anello said. Four people of this council should not be able to say we already looked over this document and you shouldn't have any questions."

The idea of a code of conduct was sparked when city leaders investigated leaked documents in December, prompting one council member to be blamed as the origin of the leak.

The code of conduct document now goes before the full council for approval before it goes into effect. If approved, the code of conduct will also apply to city employees.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Travel
12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

News
On this day: June 11
U.S. Rep. David Scott via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 11

News
On this day: June 10
Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images

On this day: June 10

Health
15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

News
On this day: June 9
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 9

Sports
New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes
Al Bello/Getty Images

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes

News
On this day: June 8
Ann Johansson/Getty Images

On this day: June 8

News
On this day: June 7
Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images

On this day: June 7

Entertainment
National Doughnut Day facts
The Salvation Army Chattanooga via Wikimedia Commons

National Doughnut Day facts

Entertainment
Top 20 amusement parks in North America
iStock / jabiru

Top 20 amusement parks in North America

News
On this day: June 6
David Livingston/Getty Images

On this day: June 6

News
On this day: June 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: June 5

Travel
Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

News
On this day: June 4
J. Meric/Getty Images

On this day: June 4

US & World
Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees

US & World
Trump's state visit to UK
Getty Images

Trump's state visit to UK

News
On this day: June 3
Leon Neal/Getty Images

On this day: June 3

Sports
Top 10 men's and women's tennis players
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Top 10 men's and women's tennis players

Economy
Best, worst things to buy in June
iStock/Fred-D

Best, worst things to buy in June

News
On this day: June 2
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

On this day: June 2

News
On this day: June 1
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 1

News
On this day: May 31
George De Sota/Getty Images

On this day: May 31

Health
9 ways to improve your mental health
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

9 ways to improve your mental health

Family
Best states for children's well-being
FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop

Best states for children's well-being