Power outage impacts roughly 1,500 eastside El Paso Electric customers
EL PASO, Texas - A power outage that began Friday afternoon continued into the evening for approximately 1,500 El Paso Electric customers on the eastside near Bassett Place Mall.
The utility company said it was working to try to divert power from other areas to restore electrical service for those in the area of Trowbridge Drive and Montana Avenue in the city.
The outage began just before 3 p.m. and there was no estimate as to when service might be restored.
In addition, the utility could not immediately say what caused the outage to occur.
El Paso police also reported that traffic lights in the area were dark due to the outage, causing scattered traffic problems for motorists.
