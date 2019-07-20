Update: Power restored in East El Paso
Cause of outage unknown
EL PASO, Texas - Update: Power has been restored to all customers, as of 9:35 p.m.
Roughly 6,000 people are without power due to an outage Friday night, according to an El Paso Electric spokesperson.
El Paso Electric crews are on the scene of a power outage in Far East El Paso. The outage is impacting the customers in the 79936 zip code.
The spokesperson tells ABC-7 the cause of the outage is unknown, but crews are working to re-route power to affected customers.
El Paso Electric could not provide an estimate as to how long impacted customers will be without power.
