Pope Francis extends his condolences to victims of El Paso mass shooting

Getty Images Volunteers stand with handmade crosses memorializing the victims of a mass shooting at a makeshift memorial outside Walmart, where the shooting took place, on Aug. 5, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. Twenty-two people were killed in the Aug. 3 shooting.

EL PASO, Texas - The Vatican sent out a statement on Tuesday in which Pope Francis extended his condolences to El Paso after Saturday's shooting which left 22 people dead.

The statement was sent by Cardinal Pietro Parolin to El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz.