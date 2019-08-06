Pope Francis extends his condolences to victims of El Paso mass shooting
EL PASO, Texas - The Vatican sent out a statement on Tuesday in which Pope Francis extended his condolences to El Paso after Saturday's shooting which left 22 people dead.
The statement was sent by Cardinal Pietro Parolin to El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz.
"His Holiness Pope Francis was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic shooting that took place in El Paso. Assuring all those affected by this attack of its spiritual closeness, he prays that Almighty God may grant eternal rest to the dead and healing and consolation to the wounded and those who grieve. With the hope that harmony and fraternal solidarity may always prevail over violence, Pope Francis invokes upon all of you the divine blessings of peace and strength."
- Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State