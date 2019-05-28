Police Report: Driver of Corvette that struck students issued 2 citations, no charges filed

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Police issued two citations to the 18-year-old driver of a Chevrolet Corvette that struck two Pebble Hills High School students last week.

The Texas Peace Officer's Crash Report obtained by ABC-7 identifies the driver as Luis Antonio Cano, 18, of the 2600 block of Pete Sampras Place.

Cano, the report states, was issued citations for Faulty Evasive Action and Failure to Control Speed.

The crash report indicates Cano was driving northbound on the 2600 block of John Hayes near Pebble Hills High School when the driver of a white Nissan Altima failed to yield the right of way while turning left onto John Hayes. Video obtained by ABC-7 appears to show the Corvette speeding on John Hayes, then barely avoiding crashing into the Nissan Altima.

Cano, the police report states, "failed to control speed" and was "unable to avoid collision at which time he struck" two pedestrians. Witnesses at the scene told police Cano struck the pedestrians after he narrowly avoided colliding with the Nissan Altima.

The police report identifies 18-year-old Giovanni Landeros as one of the pedestrians struck by Cano. Landeros was rushed to a hospital, where a doctor told police he suffered internal bleeding in the brain, a broken left foot and broken ribs.

In a social media post, the victim's family claims the reason Cano was not arrested or charged after the accident is because Cano is the son of an El Paso Police officer.

ABC-7 relayed the concerns to an El Paso Police spokesman, who said he does not know whether the family's claim is true. Regardless, Sgt. Enrique Carillo said, it would have no bearing on the case.

"I'm not going to look into it. Frankly, it doesn't matter. It has no bearing on the disposition of the case," said Carillo, "We show no favoritism over anyone, and we've always been transparent."

Carillo told ABC-7 he believes this case is closed. Carillo said that on the day of the wreck, El Paso police officers responded to 62 crash reports. While there were other injuries, some serious, no arrests were made in connection to any of those crashes.

There is always somebody at fault for every wreck and not everyone gets arrested, said Carillo.

Landeros' family told ABC-7 Cano has not reached out to them to apologize or offer help.

