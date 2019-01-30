Police are on the scene of SWAT standoff in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Police Department have confirmed a SWAT standoff in East El Paso.
According to police, a suspect armed with a gun is barricaded inside a home on the 7200 block of Dempsey, blocks away from Burges High School.
The El Paso Police Crisis Management Team responded to a family violence call around 8:40 p.m.
A spokesperson for the El Paso Police Department said no one else is inside the home besides the barricaded suspect.
