Police: Man hospitalized after possibly stabbing himself at Lower Valley park
EL PASO, Texas - A man was hospitalized with possible self-inflicted stab wounds, El Paso police said.
Authorities said the stabbing happened at Officer David Ortiz Park, which is on N. Carolina Drive.
Police reported the incident just before 7 a.m.
Officials haven't said anything else about this investigation.
