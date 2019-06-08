Police investigating death in northeast El Paso

EL PASO - Police were investigating what they described as an "unattended death" Saturday morning in northeast El Paso.

Detectives with the Crimes Against Persons unit said foul play was not currently suspected, but the investigation into the death was ongoing.

The victim — found in the 3600 block of Fred Wilson Avenue — was described only as a "deceased male" by police, who did not provide an age or identity.

No further details were immediately released.