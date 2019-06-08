Police investigating death in northeast El Paso
EL PASO - Police were investigating what they described as an "unattended death" Saturday morning in northeast El Paso.
Detectives with the Crimes Against Persons unit said foul play was not currently suspected, but the investigation into the death was ongoing.
The victim — found in the 3600 block of Fred Wilson Avenue — was described only as a "deceased male" by police, who did not provide an age or identity.
No further details were immediately released.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sports Al Bello/Getty Images
News Ann Johansson/Getty Images
News Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images
Entertainment The Salvation Army Chattanooga via Wikimedia Commons
Entertainment iStock / jabiru
News David Livingston/Getty Images
News Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images
News J. Meric/Getty Images
US & World Scott Olson/Getty Images
US & World Getty Images
News Leon Neal/Getty Images
Sports Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Economy iStock/Fred-D
News Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
News George De Sota/Getty Images
Health Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Family FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop
News Chris Hondros/Getty Images
US & World Copyright 2019 CNN
News John F. Kennedy Library Foundation
News U.S. Marshals via Wikimedia Commons