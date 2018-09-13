Police identify man killed in rollover wreck on U.S. 54
Police identified the 21-year-old man killed in a rollover Wednesday night in Northeast El Paso.
Fabian Borja was driving a 1999 F-250 south on U.S. 54 when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a barrier near mile marker 27.
Police said the Ford F-250 rolled at least one time and came to rest on Gateway South. The wreck happened at about 9:09 p.m.
Borja sustained serious injuries and was transported to University Medical Center, where he died.
Police said this is 46th traffic fatality in 2018 compared to 36 at this time in 2017.
