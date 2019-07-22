Police following multiple leads in El Paso mom's disappearance

Erika Gaytan is missing and considered endangered by police.

EL PASO, Texas - Authorities said Monday they were following up on multiple leads as they look for a 29-year-old mother who hasn't been seen since going on a date two weekends ago.

El Paso police said in a statement that "specific details will not be released because doing so could hinder the investigation."

Police issued a missing person alert late last Thursday describing Erika Andrea Gaytan as "endangered." She made several Facebook posts from the July 13 concert at the El Paso County Coliseum where she went on the date and where she was last seen leaving late that night or early the next morning.

The man she was on the date with told police she had called for an Uber.

Her family says it's not like Gaytan to go off and leave her 7-year-old son behind. And her son's father says Gaytan is a really good mother and would always have her phone on her.

Police released a photo of Gaytan wearing a white dress and smiling on the night she disappeared.