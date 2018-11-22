Person struck by train in Central El Paso
A police investigation is underway in Central El Paso after a train struck a pedestrian.
Police reported the collision at about 1:45 p.m.Thursday. It happened at Elm and Piedras.
Police said one person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No other details were released.
ABC-7 is working to learn more about the person injured.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
US & World Getty Images
News Carsten Koall/Getty Images
Economy Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images
News Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA
Pets iStock/MentalArt
News Vince Bucci/Getty Images
US & World George Frey/Getty Images
News California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via Getty Images
Travel FreeImages.com/jenny w.
News Larry Busacca/Getty Images
News Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Economy John Moore/Getty Images
News Chuck Kennedy/White House via Wikimedia Commons
News David Shankbone via Wikimedia Commons
Health FreeImages.com/Zsuzsa N.K.
News Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Health iStock/JulNichols
US & World Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images
US & World Getty Images
Food iStock/ValuaVitaly
News Rick Diamond-Getty Images