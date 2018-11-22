Person left with life-threatening injuries after crash on Cincinnati

Pedestrian hit on Mesa and Cincinnati

EL PASO, Texas - One person was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash involving a pedestrian Thursday morning, according to police.

ABC--7 crews also saw what appeared to be a body covered with a white sheet, but authorities haven't confirmed any deaths.

This happened at Mesa St. and Cincinnati Ave. at around 2 a.m.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.