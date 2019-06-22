El Paso

70-year old man dies after being struck by SUV while crossing busy northeast El Paso street

By:

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 09:58 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 07:54 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - A 74-year old man crossing a busy northeast El Paso street was struck by a car late Thursday night and later died of his injuries, police said.

It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 9100 block of Dyer Street near Hondo Pass.

Police traffic investigators said it appears Thomas Saenz of El Paso tried to cross in the middle of the street — not in a crosswalk — when he was struck by an SUV.

The driver of that SUV, 60-year old Juan Leon of El Paso, told police he was unable to avoid hitting Saenz. Officers said Leon provided first aid until an ambulance arrived for Saenz.

The victim suffered serious injuries.and later died at a local hospital, authorities said on Friday.

Neither Leon, nor a 3-year old boy in his vehicle, were hurt in the accident.

Police said Saenz was the 31st person to be struck and killed on city streets this year. The number of pedestrian fatalities is up from 26 at this same time last year, according to police records.

