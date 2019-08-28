Pedestrian struck by car, seriously hurt at east El Paso intersection
EL PASO, Texas - A pedestrian was struck by a car and seriously injured late Tuesday night at an intersection on the city's east side, El Paso police said.
The person was hit at Yarbrough and Springwood about 11 p.m.
The injured pedestrian was taken to the hospital in serious condition, police indicated.
Traffic investigators were at the scene into the late night hours trying to determine how the accident happened.
