Pedestrian struck by car, killed at Lower Valley El Paso intersection
EL PASO, Texas - A pedestrian was struck and killed late Saturday night at a busy El Paso intersection, police said.
The deadly accident happened around 10 p.m. at Yarbrough and Rodeo, just off of Interstate-10, in the Lower Valley.
Video taken by an ABC-7 photographer at the scene showed what appeared to be a car being impounded by police.
Traffic investigators were at the scene, but aside from confirming the fatality — they did not immediately provide further details surrounding the incident.
