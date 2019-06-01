Pedestrian seriously injured in Lower Valley crash
El Paso - A pedestrian was struck and seriously hurt by a vehicle this evening in the Lower Valley.
The incident happened at Alameda and Coronado Road.
The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with what police call serious injuries.
Special Traffic Investigators responded to the scene.
