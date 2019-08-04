El Paso

Paso del Norte Community Foundation creates mass shooting victims' relief fund

Posted: Aug 04, 2019 01:19 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - The Paso del Norte Community Foundation has created the El Paso Victims Relief Fund, in conjunction with the City of El Paso, to accept monetary donations to support victims and their families who have been affected by the Cielo Visto Mall mass shooting. 

There is no fee to donate, and donations can be made here: https://pdnfoundation.org

Tracy Yellen, CEO of the Paso del Norte Community Foundation, says the foundation is working with city officials to identify specific needs of victims and their families. The fund is raising money both locally and nationally, but the donated funds will stay with those affected in El Paso. 

Those who have been affected and could use money from this fund should contact emergency personnel offices. 

"Like everyone in the community and around the country, we are heartbroken. We wanetd to do all that we can to help provide support to victims and their families in the wake of this really unthinkable tragedy," said Yellen.

Yellen says no gift is too large or to small. As of Sunday morning, more than 700 donations had been made, generating more than 40,000 dollars, according to Yellen. 

