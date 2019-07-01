Protesters at Paso Del Norte bridge 'posed a threat to overrun the facility': CBP

Paso Del Norte Bridge Protest

EL PASO, Texas - The Paso Del Norte bridge was completely closed early Monday morning after a protest in Ciudad Juárez.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said a large group formed around 2 a.m. on the Mexican side of the border and posed a threat to overrun the facility.

Officials haven't confirmed whether they were migrants, but several witnesses have said they were Cubans.

Authorities shut down the bridge for hours. Pedestrian were allowed in just before 5:30 a.m. Vehicles were allowed in a little after that, but it took a while before all bridge lanes opened and traffic was able tofully move.

CBP officials called in assistance from Border Patrol, Homeland Security, Federal Protective Services and the El Paso Police Department to deal with the incident.