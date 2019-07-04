El Paso

Parades, parties, pomp and circumstance fill 4th of July in El Paso & across country

  ABC-7 and AP

Jul 04, 2019

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 04:05 PM MDT

Raw video East El Paso 4th parade

EL PASO, Texas - The national holiday to mark America’s birth is being filled with parades, concerts, and of course, fireworks across both the Borderland and the nation.

In east El Paso, a parade known as 'the People's Parade' hosted by the El Paso del Norte Lions Club made its way Thursday along a route running from Hanks High School on Lee Trevino to Album Park.

Elsewhere, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, New York and other places around the country were holding massive celebrations with big name artists like Jennifer Hudson, Luke Bryan and Carole King.

But Independence Day won’t be free from politics, as President Donald Trump’s plan for a celebration in Washington featuring a display of tanks, fighter jets and a stealth bomber was garnering support from some and protests from others.

