El Paso

Owners and staff at Elmer's shut out; landlord says restaurant defaulted on rent payments

By:

Posted: May 29, 2019 04:27 PM MDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 05:50 PM MDT

Elmer's diner shut down by landlord

EL PASO, Texas - Elmer’s Family Restaurant, an East-Central El Paso staple operating for 74 years, has closed its doors for what may have been its final time.

The restaurant had a loyal customer base who had been visiting for years.

“I remember my mother, since I was small, in the 50s,” said Carmen Navarro, a customer who drove up to the restaurant for lunch Wednesday only to find out it was closed. “The waiters and the waitresses were very nice. The food was delicious,” Navarro said.

“I’ve been eating here since 2003. It’s my favorite restaurant and I eat here two, three times a week,” said Robert Davis.

Signs on the door and windows state the restaurant violated its lease. The property owners changed the locks and entering is now trespassing. The new keys will be handed over once the restaurant pays its outstanding rent.

ABC-7 called the property owners listed on the notices. One of the owners answered the phone and said Elmer’s had not paid its rent for three-and-a-half months. The property owner couldn’t comment further because of a pending lawsuit.

Davis, the customer who also happens to be friends with staff members, told ABC-7 the lawsuit could keep the restaurant closed for a while.  “They say it might be closed for the next three months. They have to go to court,” Davis said.

As to why the restaurant did not pay its rent, ABC-7 couldn’t get an answer.  ABC-7 reached out to Elmer’s on Facebook.  Someone replied it was a misunderstanding, and they would be open soon.

Customers told ABC-7 they are surprised by the sudden closure.   “I never saw the restaurant struggling. They always had customers, and they were always crowded,” Davis said.

For now, the tables inside the locked Elmer’s Family Restaurant stand prepped, waiting for breakfast or lunch service.  A customer told ABC-7 members of the floor and kitchen staff were already looking for new jobs.

 

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: May 31
George De Sota/Getty Images

On this day: May 31

Health
9 ways to improve your mental health
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

9 ways to improve your mental health

Family
Best states for children's well-being
FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop

Best states for children's well-being

News
On this day: May 30
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

On this day: May 30

US & World
Tornado causes significant damage in Kansas
Copyright 2019 CNN

Tornado causes significant damage in Kansas

News
The life of John F. Kennedy
John F. Kennedy Library Foundation

The life of John F. Kennedy

News
On this day: May 29
U.S. Marshals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 29

Health
10 essential health tips for seniors
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

10 essential health tips for seniors

News
On this day: May 28
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

On this day: May 28

Travel
18 best states for summer road trips
iStock / Bosca78

18 best states for summer road trips

News
PHOTOS: Remembering local heroes on Memorial Day 2019

PHOTOS: Remembering local heroes on Memorial Day 2019

US & World
Memorial Day by the numbers
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Memorial Day by the numbers

News
On this day: May 27
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

On this day: May 27

Entertainment
21 most entertaining celebrity chefs
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for NYCWFF

21 most entertaining celebrity chefs

US & World
Deadly weather hits Oklahoma
CNN Video

Deadly weather hits Oklahoma

News
On this day: May 26
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

On this day: May 26

News
On this day: May 25
NASA

On this day: May 25

Travel
Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

News
On this day: May 24
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 24

News
10 most influential folk singers of all time
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music

10 most influential folk singers of all time

Education
Winning words from National Spelling Bee
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Winning words from National Spelling Bee

Weather
Deadliest tornadoes in US history
Twitter/PONDHOCKEY93 via CNN

Deadliest tornadoes in US history

News
On this day: May 23
Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: May 23

Economy
20 best cities for summer jobs
iStock / gchutka

20 best cities for summer jobs