Owners and staff at Elmer's shut out; landlord says restaurant defaulted on rent payments

Elmer's diner shut down by landlord

EL PASO, Texas - Elmer’s Family Restaurant, an East-Central El Paso staple operating for 74 years, has closed its doors for what may have been its final time.

The restaurant had a loyal customer base who had been visiting for years.

“I remember my mother, since I was small, in the 50s,” said Carmen Navarro, a customer who drove up to the restaurant for lunch Wednesday only to find out it was closed. “The waiters and the waitresses were very nice. The food was delicious,” Navarro said.

“I’ve been eating here since 2003. It’s my favorite restaurant and I eat here two, three times a week,” said Robert Davis.

Signs on the door and windows state the restaurant violated its lease. The property owners changed the locks and entering is now trespassing. The new keys will be handed over once the restaurant pays its outstanding rent.

ABC-7 called the property owners listed on the notices. One of the owners answered the phone and said Elmer’s had not paid its rent for three-and-a-half months. The property owner couldn’t comment further because of a pending lawsuit.

Davis, the customer who also happens to be friends with staff members, told ABC-7 the lawsuit could keep the restaurant closed for a while. “They say it might be closed for the next three months. They have to go to court,” Davis said.

As to why the restaurant did not pay its rent, ABC-7 couldn’t get an answer. ABC-7 reached out to Elmer’s on Facebook. Someone replied it was a misunderstanding, and they would be open soon.

Customers told ABC-7 they are surprised by the sudden closure. “I never saw the restaurant struggling. They always had customers, and they were always crowded,” Davis said.

For now, the tables inside the locked Elmer’s Family Restaurant stand prepped, waiting for breakfast or lunch service. A customer told ABC-7 members of the floor and kitchen staff were already looking for new jobs.