El Paso

Opioid free surgery alternative

By:

Posted: Apr 03, 2019 11:41 AM MDT

Updated: Apr 03, 2019 01:05 PM MDT

E PASO, Texas - Each day, more than 130 people in the United States die due to opioid overdose.  The misuse of and addiction to opioids, including pain relievers, is a national crisis.

Doctors are fighting back, educating the public and prescribing surgical patients pain relievers that don't come with the risk of addiction.

"There are drugs in the same class as heroin, available as prescriptions.  The idea of pain relief is good, but the problem is the last 15-20 years we've had a  tremendous amount of over-prescribing 

Urogynecologist Dr. Richard Farnam sends most of his surgical patients home with the On-Q pain relief system.   It's a pressurized  pump that's portable, and releases a local anesthetic through a catheter to the surgical site.  95 percent of hysterectomy patients are giong home with this system.  Generally, after 5 days, patients can remove the catheter from the site themselves.

"They're going home sooner, and have less pain and less narcotic consumption and abuse potential, without the side effects that come with opioids: nausea, confusion, and constipation," says Dr. Farnam.

We spoke with one mom who used the On-Q pump after her second c-section. 

"It made a huge difference!   didn't sit in bed.  I sat in chairs, walked.  It was a very different recovery," says Amanda Horton as she cradled her newborn.  After her first c-section, she says she struggled to stand and had to walk hunched over.  She slept a lot, because of the Demerol and Percocet she'd been prescribed.  With the On-Q pain relief system, she says even her hospital stay was different. 

"The surgery was...enjoyable!" Horton says.

As a doctor, Farnam says he feels a moral obligation to raise awareness of opioid abuse.

"I don't think a lot of people understand the magnitude of the crisis.  In 2017 there were 3,000 opioid-related deaths in the state of Texas.  Our goal is to eliminate opioids.  In a year if we only make a difference for one patient, it would be worth it."

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, you can click here or call 1-888-633-3239.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Health
Most ignored cancer symptoms
iStock/firebrandphotography

Most ignored cancer symptoms

News
On this day: April 3
David Greedy/Getty Images

On this day: April 3

Crime
Photos: DWI Arrests in El Paso (March 2019)

Photos: DWI Arrests in El Paso (March 2019)

Sports
Which college basketball coaches have most titles?
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Which college basketball coaches have most titles?

News
On this day: April 2
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

On this day: April 2

Health
9 foods that lower stress levels
iStock/eurobanks

9 foods that lower stress levels

News
On this day: April 1
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: April 1

US & World
13 infamous April Fools' Day hoaxes
FreeImages.com/Ned Horton

13 infamous April Fools' Day hoaxes

Entertainment
Celebrities stun at 50th NAACP Image Awards
2019 Getty Images

Celebrities stun at 50th NAACP Image Awards

News
On this day: March 31
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: March 31

Campaign 2020
PHOTOS: Beto O'Rourke Presidential Campaign Rally in El Paso

PHOTOS: Beto O'Rourke Presidential Campaign Rally in El Paso

News
On this day: March 30
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

On this day: March 30

Crime
PHOTOS: Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 3.29.19

PHOTOS: Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 3.29.19

Economy
15 things to buy at a dollar store
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

15 things to buy at a dollar store

News
On this day: March 29
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: March 29

Sports
NCAA Tournament brings back March Madness
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

NCAA Tournament brings back March Madness

News
On this day: March 28
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: March 28

Politics
Most, least federally dependent states
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Most, least federally dependent states

Economy
Biggest U.S. lottery jackpots
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Biggest U.S. lottery jackpots

Crime
PHOTOS: 3 guns seized, 3 arrested

PHOTOS: 3 guns seized, 3 arrested

News
On this day: March 27
Mike Brown/Getty Images

On this day: March 27

News
On this day: March 26
Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images

On this day: March 26

Economy
10 most expensive cities in the world
Chris McGrath/ Getty

10 most expensive cities in the world

News
On this day: March 25
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: March 25