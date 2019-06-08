El Paso

Operation Kidsafe center opens in El Paso to provide Amber Alert ready kits

By:

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 02:51 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 06:12 PM MDT

Operation Kidsafe opens in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - It's a parent's worst nightmare. Their child goes missing or even worse is kidnapped and even killed.

That's why one organization is helping parents and children become more proactive in case of an emergency. 

It's called Operation Kidsafe and it's now here in El Paso.

The organization was founded by Matt Bott more than 18 years ago. 

Bott worked with John Walsh, who is best known for his work on the popular tv show "America's Most Wanted."

The year-round child safety center officially opened it's doors today, exclusively at the offices of insurance agent Julio Cerra.

The center provides Amber Alert ready biography kits which includes a photo of your child and their fingerprints.  

If a parent were to hand law enforcement one of these kits, cerra said they can give them a head start to help them find your child. 

"Hopefully its something that you never need to use, but should the occasion unfortunately arise, it gives them anywhere for a 48 to 72 hour head start as far as the investigation," Cerra said. 

"Now they have finger prints and image of the child we have distinguishing characteristics all these items that they can use to further the investigation."  

The process is private. The parents of the child and law enforcement, in case of an emergency, only see the information provided about the child. 

The service is also completely free. The office of Julio Cerra is located in west El Paso at 7930 N. Mesa St. Suite A-2. For more information you can this number, (915) 833-1203 or visit www.overonemillionkids.com
 

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Health
Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items
Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images

Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items

News
On this day: September 16
U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 16

News
On this day: September 15
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: September 15

News
On this day: September 14
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

On this day: September 14

Politics
Democratic presidential debate in Houston
Getty Images

Democratic presidential debate in Houston

US & World
World's happiest countries
MARVEL via Wikimedia Commons

World's happiest countries

News
On this day: September 13
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On this day: September 13

Economy
20 ways your laziness is costing you money
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

20 ways your laziness is costing you money

News
On this day: September 12
Dolby Laboratories

On this day: September 12

News
Apple's 5 biggest flops
Photograph by Rama, Wikimedia Commons, Cc-by-sa-2.0-fr

Apple's 5 biggest flops

US & World
Most bicycle-friendly states
Steve Kastenbaum/CNN

Most bicycle-friendly states

News
On this day: September 11
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: September 11

News
Best cold destinations for winter travel
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Best cold destinations for winter travel

News
On this day: September 10
NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images

On this day: September 10

News
America's most out-of-control frats
sshepard / iStock

America's most out-of-control frats

News
On this day: September 9
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On this day: September 9

News
On this day: September 8
USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 8

News
On this day: September 7
Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 7

News
On this day: September 6
Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

On this day: September 6

Entertainment
Scenes from New York Fashion Week 2019

Scenes from New York Fashion Week 2019

News
On this day: September 5
White House photo by Paul Morse

On this day: September 5

Sports
Past Super Bowl MVPs
Harry How/Getty Images

Past Super Bowl MVPs

News
The worst backseat drivers
cylonka Bsg/freeimages.com

The worst backseat drivers

US & World
Hurricane Dorian threatens US
Getty Images

Hurricane Dorian threatens US