Operation Kidsafe center opens in El Paso to provide Amber Alert ready kits

Operation Kidsafe opens in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - It's a parent's worst nightmare. Their child goes missing or even worse is kidnapped and even killed.

That's why one organization is helping parents and children become more proactive in case of an emergency.

It's called Operation Kidsafe and it's now here in El Paso.

The organization was founded by Matt Bott more than 18 years ago.

Bott worked with John Walsh, who is best known for his work on the popular tv show "America's Most Wanted."

The year-round child safety center officially opened it's doors today, exclusively at the offices of insurance agent Julio Cerra.

The center provides Amber Alert ready biography kits which includes a photo of your child and their fingerprints.

If a parent were to hand law enforcement one of these kits, cerra said they can give them a head start to help them find your child.

"Hopefully its something that you never need to use, but should the occasion unfortunately arise, it gives them anywhere for a 48 to 72 hour head start as far as the investigation," Cerra said.

"Now they have finger prints and image of the child we have distinguishing characteristics all these items that they can use to further the investigation."

The process is private. The parents of the child and law enforcement, in case of an emergency, only see the information provided about the child.

The service is also completely free. The office of Julio Cerra is located in west El Paso at 7930 N. Mesa St. Suite A-2. For more information you can this number, (915) 833-1203 or visit www.overonemillionkids.com

