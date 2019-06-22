ONLY ON ABC-7: El Paso Police take down suspect
EL PASO, Texas - An ABC-7 camera was rolling as El Paso Police officers frantically sprinted away from the scene of a vacant house fire in South Central El Paso.
ABC-7 photojournalist Jerry Najera followed as dozens of officers started going from home to home in a government housing area a few blocks from the scene of the fire at St. Vrain and Magoffin.
Officers eventually tackled a suspect behind a storage trailer before handcuffing and taking him away.
El Paso Police did not provide any information on the suspect is or why he was arrested.
Check back for updates on this story.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Health iStock/.shock
News U.S. Marshals Service via Wikimedia Commons
Family Ian Waldie/Getty Images
News Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Entertainment Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
News The Warmbier Family via CNN
Lifestyle FreeImages.com/Vince Varga
News Roger Kisby/Getty Images
News Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Health iStock / diego_cervo
News Sean Gallup/Getty Images
News Carlo Allegri/Getty Images
US & World FreeImages.com/Matthew Williams
News Carl Court/Getty Images
Entertainment Kevin Winter/Getty Images
News Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons
News blackdiamondequipment.com
Sports iStock/miflippo
Travel FreeImages.com/krzysiuc
News Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
Travel Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
News U.S. Rep. David Scott via Wikimedia Commons