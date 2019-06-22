ONLY ON ABC-7: El Paso Police take down suspect

Police in action

EL PASO, Texas - An ABC-7 camera was rolling as El Paso Police officers frantically sprinted away from the scene of a vacant house fire in South Central El Paso.

ABC-7 photojournalist Jerry Najera followed as dozens of officers started going from home to home in a government housing area a few blocks from the scene of the fire at St. Vrain and Magoffin.

Officers eventually tackled a suspect behind a storage trailer before handcuffing and taking him away.

El Paso Police did not provide any information on the suspect is or why he was arrested.

