ONLY ON ABC-7: Community rallies to help support hospitalized former Power 102.1 DJ

ONLY ON ABC7 Community rallies to help support hospitalized former Power 1021 DJ

EL PASO, Texas - A former El Paso DJ is in the hospital after suffering an aneurysm, stroke and difficult times.

Known as "DJ Slow Motion", Antonio Bartleson was spinning hits from the Power 102.1 studios to the airwaves for more than 15 years, but in June he was let go his family and friends told ABC-7.

"At some point, I guess every company goes through a change, but i don't know why," said Shamel Bartleson, Antonio's nephew.

Out of work with a family to support "DJ SloMo" found work at Puff Social in west El Paso this July.

"He started his night here amazing," said Christopher Ferris, owner of Puff Social. "The following week, didn't show up. Got worried. Reached out, didn't hear anything. OK, this is not SloMo, so finally we wake up on Monday morning, and we hear the news."

The news spread on social media: DJ SloMo had an aneurysm then a stroke at the hospital, both of which his family said we caused by stress of loosing his job.

"Right now he's still in critical condition, but he is stable," said Shamel. "Currently, they're trying a multitude of medical procedures to try and increase his responsiveness."

DJ SloMo's family said he has no insurance. They said his youngest son recently underwent leg surgery after being diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

"When I saw what happened we had to jump into action," said Ferris.

Puff Social is hosting a DJ's United event along with Power 102.1 on Monday, August 5 to raise money for Bartelson.

There will be a $5 cover charge at the door, all of which will be donated to DJ SloMo's family.

Fifty percent of the night's proceeds will also be donated.

"God willing it'll help pay the bills, alleviate some stress and financial burden on the family," said Ferris. "He's a humble, humble human being. Very respectful, very loving, and he cares a lot about his family."

Shamel said the family is spread out throughout the country, and they're all hurting.

"Honestly, it's tough for all of us," Shamel said. "My uncle has been the male head figure for the longest. He was like a dad to me. We're just kind of all hoping waiting and praying for him to come around. "

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe Campaign.