Only on ABC-7: City rep. calls for investigation into leaked documents

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso District 7 representative Henry Rivera is calling for an investigation over who might have illegally leaked confidential documents related to the city manager’s pending contract.

Those documents have a watermark indicating they may have come from the office of District 3 representative Cassandra Hernandez.

Representative Hernandez adamantly denies she leaked those documents.

“I think that’s what's really unfortunate because I’ve contacted the media and let them know that they do not have authorization to have these documents. And I think what this shows is that it’s very difficult to trust people within your circle,” Hernandez said.

Rivera reviewed the documents and said the proof is in the pudding.

“She has to be honest with the public because her office is under scrutiny at the moment," Rivera said. "And our colleagues and (I) would advise her to be honest, be honest with the public.”

The leaked documents pertain to the contract for city manager Tommy Gonzalez.

Hernandez’s office is being scrutinized at a time when the El Paso police union is negotiating a new contract with the city.

The police officer’s union obtained a copy of the leaked documents and pointed to the city manager’s hefty benefits, asking why police officers do not deserve a proper contract.

Representing the union as a lobbyist is Hernandez’s fiancee. Jeremy Jordan. Jordan was previously registered as a real estate lobbyist with the city, and recently became registered to represent law enforcement as well.

Rivera says the leaked documents potentially coming from Hernandez’s office is highly suspect.

“I will ask for an investigation from the Texas Rangers and the district attorney so that a full investigation is made. And the reason I ask for the Rangers is that so there is no conflict with the El Paso Police Department,” Rivera said.

ABC-7 asked Rivera who he believes should be investigated.

“In this case (it) points to Rep. Hernandez,” he replied.

Hernandez released the following written response regarding Rivera’s statements: “The allegations Henry Rivera stated against me are malicious and my family and I are taking these accusations very seriously, in an abundance of caution I have retained outside legal counsel. I am a public servant and not the master of the people and I promote open government. I wonder if this is politically motivated and am curious why an investigation is necessary, when the city eventually gave the public the City Manager’s contract.”

Rivera confirmed that the city is looking for outside counsel to review the case regarding the leaked documents.

Rivera says he will call for the investigation during the next city council meeting.