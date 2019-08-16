Motorist seriously hurt after crash involving suspected drunk driver in far east El Paso.

Overnight Crash Far East Side

EL PASO, Texas - Fire dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a serious two-car crash in far east El Paso early Friday morning.

It happened in the 1900 block of North Zaragoza Road just before 2:30 a.m.

A spokesperson for the El Paso Police Department said one of the drivers was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding and has been taken into custody.

The spokesperson said the suspected drunk driver's car hit a second car, pushing it off the road and seriously injuring the person inside.

Traffic investigators were on scene until approximately 11 a.m.