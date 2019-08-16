Motorist seriously hurt after crash involving suspected drunk driver in far east El Paso.
EL PASO, Texas - Fire dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a serious two-car crash in far east El Paso early Friday morning.
It happened in the 1900 block of North Zaragoza Road just before 2:30 a.m.
A spokesperson for the El Paso Police Department said one of the drivers was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding and has been taken into custody.
The spokesperson said the suspected drunk driver's car hit a second car, pushing it off the road and seriously injuring the person inside.
Traffic investigators were on scene until approximately 11 a.m.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Ethan Miller/Getty Images
US & World iStock/biglike
News Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
News Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
News Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media
Pets FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL
Education CNN Image
News Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0
Economy iStock/damircudic
Health iStock/martinturzak
News Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons
Entertainment iStock/JordiDelgado
News Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images
US & World CNN Video
Family iStock / 4774344sean
News Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
News Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons
News Stage Two Productions via Wikimedia Commons
News iStock/EasyBuy4u
News Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
Travel Getty Images
Economy FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews