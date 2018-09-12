One person seriously injured after stabbing on Montana Avenue
EL PASO, Texas - One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing Wednesday morning, according to the El Paso Fire Department.
It was reported just after midnight on the 1500 block of Montana Avenue.
Authorities haven't said if someone was arrested.
ABC-7 will update this article as more information becomes available.
