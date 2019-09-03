23-year-old El Paso man identified as victim killed in eastside bar shooting; gunman still sought

Shooting at Zaraplex

EL PASO, Texas - Police on Tuesday identified a 23-year-old El Paso man as the victim killed in a weekend shooting outside an eastside bar, but indicated no arrest had yet been made in the case.

Jamaal Deontrae Jones-Aguilar was shot to death during a fight after being thrown out of Gourmet Hot Dogs Bar at 1700 North Zaragosa about 11 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Investigators said another person not involved in the dispute was also shot and injured, suffering what was described as “a non-life threatening bullet wound to the face.” That victim’s identity has not been released.

The gunman, who police said was armed with a rifle, fled the scene in black Jeep SUV going northbound on Zaragoza Road; he remained the target of a police search on Tuesday.

Sgt. Enrique Carrillo said the fight and shooting stemmed from an incident that occurred earlier inside the bar.

“Two groups of individuals inside the Gourmet Hot Dogs Bar were involved in a verbal altercation over previous dealings,” Carrillo explained. “Bouncers escorted both groups outside where the argument turned violent when the victim from one group and a man from the other group began to fight, and at that time the victim was shot by the offender.”

Jones-Aguilar was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.