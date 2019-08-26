Man stabbed, critically injured at downtown Sun Metro Transit Center

EL PASO, Texas - A 45-year-old man was critically injured early Monday morning after being stabbed by another man at downtown's Sun Metro Transit Center.

El Paso police said the stabbing stemmed from a quarrel between the two men.

It happened about 2:20 a.m. at the bus terminal at 601 Santa Fe Street.

Police said no arrests had been made; the other man apparently fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he remained in critical condition.