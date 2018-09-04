One person dead in Northeast El Paso crash
One person was killed in a crash on Railroad Drive and Angora Loop Avenue, police said.
The crash was reported Monday at 1 a.m.
Railroad Drive was closed for hours, but it's now open.
The fire department said two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Another person suffered minor injuries.
Police said the crash involved one vehicle.
