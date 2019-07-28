At least 1 dead in rollover crash that shut down I-10 in central El Paso for hours
EL PASO, Texas - A rollover crash involving an SUV and another car killed at least one person and resulted in the closure of a stretch of Interstate 10 eastbound through central El Paso, police said.
The traffic accident occurred around 2:30 a.m. along 1-10 east and U.S. Highway 54, near exit 22.
Police closed all eastbound lanes due to the crash, and the highway remained shut down hours after the arrival of daylight for crash investigators.
That section of interstate finally reopened around noon.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
Economy Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Sports Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
US & World hashtagsuki/Instagram via CNN
News iStock/(slobo)
News NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons
News Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
News Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
News Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images
Sports Ian Walton/Getty Images
News iStock/ValuaVitaly
News Illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
News FreeImages.com/Dani Simmonds
News Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
News NASA via Wikimedia Commons
News iStock/EasyBuy4u
News Turner via CNN
News John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images
News Harry How/Getty Images
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel
News TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons
Celebrity Phil Cole/ALLSPORT