At least 1 dead in rollover crash that shut down I-10 in central El Paso for hours

Deadly rollover on I10

EL PASO, Texas - A rollover crash involving an SUV and another car killed at least one person and resulted in the closure of a stretch of Interstate 10 eastbound through central El Paso, police said.

The traffic accident occurred around 2:30 a.m. along 1-10 east and U.S. Highway 54, near exit 22.

Police closed all eastbound lanes due to the crash, and the highway remained shut down hours after the arrival of daylight for crash investigators.

That section of interstate finally reopened around noon.