One person dead after house fire

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso fire officials confirm to ABC-7 that one person has died in a house fire in West El Paso.

Several calls came in just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday, reporting that flames and smoke were seen coming from a house at the 700 block of Villa Flores.

The EPFD battalion chief confirmed to ABC-7 that there were reports of three to four people in the house, but only one person was found dead. There was also a dog in the backyard that survived.

The family has not been notified of the death, according to the battalion chief.

The fire was reported as a condition three, meaning there was heavy smoke and fire visible.

At one point, flames were shooting up as high as 30 feet and caused the roof to collapse.

