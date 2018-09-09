One dead after motorcycle crash in north east El Paso
One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle on McCombs and Manila early Sunday morning.
Officials said the driver of the motorcycle died. He was taken to the hospital, but it isn't clear if the driver died on the way or at the hospital.
The passenger of the motorcycle was also taken to the hospital.
Special Traffic Investigators were called out to the scene just after 2:00 a.m.
We are working and getting more information- including whether or not this was a hit-and-run.
