1 killed, 2 hurt in Hudspeth County highway crash

Authorities on the scene of the deadly crash in Hudspeth County. (Photo courtesy: Montana Vista Fire Rescue)

HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas - Authorities were investigating a deadly head-on crash in Hudspeth County on Saturday morning that killed one person and injured two others.

The two-vehicle crash happened near mile-marker 76 along U.S. Highway 62/180; officials shut down the highway approximately 22 miles east of the Border Patrol checkpoint.

Medivac helicopters flew to the scene to transport the injured to area hospitals.

Motorists heading to Carlsbad were recommended to take Interstate 10 east to FM 1111 north in Sierra Blanca as an alternate route, according to the Montana Vista Fire Rescue.

Further details were not immediately available.