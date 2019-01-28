Northeast neighborhood sees two deadly shootings in two years

Northeast El Paso neighborhood sees two shooting deaths in two years

This weekend, El Paso police say a 20-year-old man was shot to death in the northeast.

Two years ago, a 46-year-old man was shot to death one block away.

"My brother was shot down dead, cold blooded," said Tomás Moncada. "He never made it home."

In February 2017, police say Marco Moncada was shot multiple times on Pikes Peak Drive near Mt. Whitney Drive. According to the department, Moncada got into a verbal argument with another man who shot and killed him.

His brother, Tomás, grew emotional learning that another young man was shot and killed this weekend, one block away from where his brother died.

"Here we go again," Moncada told ABC-7.

Police have not yet released the name of the 20-year-old who died this weekend. Police say the man was shot at a party on Saturday at 11:42 p.m. on the intersection of Mt. Whitney Drive and Mt. Vernon Ct. The person or people responsible remain at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 915-212-4040.

As Moncada approaches the two-year anniversary of his brother's death, he questions how dangerous the neighborhood has become.

"Who's taking care of these people?" Moncada asked. "Obviously, there's no protection."