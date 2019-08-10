El Paso

NFL's Cowboys, Texans join Walmart, Wells Fargo & Sunland Park Casino in donating to El Paso victims

By:
  • ABC-7 and CNN

Posted: Aug 09, 2019 08:12 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 08:14 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - As many try to process the El Paso mass shooting, organizations across the region are stepping up to help the victims.

The shootings took place in an eastside Walmart, and the superstore is committing $400,000 to help the victims and their families.

Wells Fargo is donating $100,000 to the effort and Sundland Park Racetrack and Casino is also donating $100,000.

The corporate donations are being made to victims' funds being run by non-profit groups such as the El Paso Community Foundation, the Paso Del Norte Community Foundation, and the United Way of El Paso.

Now the NFL is also getting involved and showing its support to the victims of the mass shooting.

NFL Foundation and the Texans donate $100k

The Houston Texans is teaming up with the NFL Foundation, the league's nonprofit, to donate $100,000 to the El Paso Community Foundation.

"In the wake of Saturday's tragic events in El Paso, the Houston Texans foundation and the NFL Foundation will donate $100,000 to the El Paso Victims' Fund -- El Paso Community Foundation to help those impacted," The Texans said in a statement. The Fund is working with the County of El Paso and the City of El Paso to aid affected families."

Dallas Cowboys make a $50K donation

The Dallas Cowboys and its nonprofit organization, the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation, have committed $50,000 to the El Paso victims' fund.

"Our hearts and support are with the entire El Paso community and especially with the families of the victims of this very tragic event," said Cowboys Executive Charlotte Jones Anderson. "Our organization has long enjoyed a wonderful following from the people of El Paso, and our wish is that so many others in Texas and around the country will be inspired to assist the loved ones who are grieving."

