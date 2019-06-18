Newest EPISD Trustees Talk To ABC-7

ABC7 at Four EPISD TrusteesElect Josh...

El Paso - On Saturday, voters in Central and West El Paso decided who they wanted to represent them on the El Paso ISD Board of Trustees.

Josh Acevedo won by four votes to represent the area that surrounds Austin High School, which is district 3.

Freddy Klayel-Avalos will oversee district 6, which encompasses the schools that feed to Franklin High School.

Both men sat down with ABC-7's Stephanie Valle to discuss their plans as they begin their terms on the board.

