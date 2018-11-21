New E.R. center opens in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare has opened its third free-standing emergency center in El Paso.

It's in the Northeast side of town. It's located at 4740 Loma Del Sur and is open 24/7.

"We're excited to provide this service to the community here," said Dr. Mustafa AlChalabi, the center's medical director. "This is an underserved area."

AlChalabi said the new center will have an emergency department with the same capacities as the main hospital. He said both have the same equipment.

"If you're having abdominal pain, if you're having chest pain, if you're having cold, vomiting, diarrhea --anything of that sort -- we are definitely capable of taking care of you for that," AlChalabi said.