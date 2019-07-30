El Paso

New details emerge about 2 men arrested after central El Paso shots-fired standoff

By:

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 06:41 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 06:41 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - New details were revealed by authorities Monday about two men arrested following a shots-fired standoff with a police SWAT team in central El Paso on Sunday.

Both 41–year-old Victor Lorenzo Alvarado and 31–year-old Gasiel Hernandez had outstanding criminal arrest warrants, police said. Alvarado was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, while Hernandez was being sought for possession of prohibited weapons, and a charge of obstruction and retaliation.

Both men remained in the El Paso County Detention Facility on Monday. Alvarado's bond was set at $15,000 and there was no bond set for Hernandez, authorities indicated.

Police said the standoff began after officers responded about 11 a.m. Sunday to calls of shots fired coming from a home in the 700 block of East San Antonio and Alvarado barricaded himself inside alongside Hernandez.

The two men later surrendered peacefully after discussions with police negotiators.

