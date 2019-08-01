El Paso

New Catholic Parish created in El Paso

Posted: Aug 01, 2019 05:31 PM MDT

Merged Parish in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - The consolidated parishes of Santa Lucia Catholic Church and San Jose Catholic Church will be merged together and named St. John Paul II Catholic Church.

Parishioners from both parishes had the opportunity to share suggestions for the name of the parish over several weekend Masses.

A 10 member committee with representatives from both parishes passed on to the bishop two of the names that received the most votes for his consideration.

After prayer and reflection, Bishop Seitz settled on the name of St. John Paul II. “I am elated that a parish in the diocese will take the name St. John Paul II,” Bishop Seitz said. “I pray that this newly established community will grow in the same boundless faith and joy that characterized the life and service of St. John Paul II, to our Lord God.”

The official site of St. John Paul II Parish will have its primary facilities at the former Santa Lucia Catholic Church located at 518 Gallagher St. in the Mission Valley.

The official decree establishing St. John Paul II Catholic Church states, “the patrimony of San Jose Parish that had been set up as a building fund can be used to maintain, update or build edifices at 8100 San Jose Road, not excluding the creation of a small space suitable for liturgical devotion and prayer.”

Furthermore, the decree states, “all parish registers containing records of baptism, confirmation, Eucharist, marriage, and death that are currently preserved at both Santa Lucia and San Jose shall be transferred to the Saint John Paul II Parish office where they will be faithfully preserved in accordance with Canon Law.”

