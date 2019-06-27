New billboards launched in search for missing El Paso boy
EL PASO, Texas - A coalition that includes the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is launching a new month long billboard campaign in an effort to generate leads in the case of a missing El Paso boy.
Officials say Steven Campbell disappeared in 2011 at the age of 3 when he was allegedly abducted by his mother, Karla Campbell. She remains wanted on a federal kidnapping warrant in her son's disappearance.
Plans call for digital billboard messages featuring Stephen's age progression photo will be featured over 1,200 times per day over the coming month.
