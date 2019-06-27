New billboards launched in search for missing El Paso boy

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. One of the new billboards being put up about a missing El Paso boy.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. One of the new billboards being put up about a missing El Paso boy.

EL PASO, Texas - A coalition that includes the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is launching a new month long billboard campaign in an effort to generate leads in the case of a missing El Paso boy.

Officials say Steven Campbell disappeared in 2011 at the age of 3 when he was allegedly abducted by his mother, Karla Campbell. She remains wanted on a federal kidnapping warrant in her son's disappearance.

Plans call for digital billboard messages featuring Stephen's age progression photo will be featured over 1,200 times per day over the coming month.