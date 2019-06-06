New Animals, New Exhibits at El Paso Zoo
El Paso - New El Paso Zoo director Joe Montisano visits with ABC-7 at Four anchor Stephanie Valle about the new animals and new exhibits zoo-goers can expect to see this summer.
