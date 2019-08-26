Nearly 10,000 people without power in San Elizario and Clint

Map shows the where the current power outages are clustered in El Paso County.

EL PASO, Texas - UPDATE: Power has since been restored in the area.

Nearly 10,000 El Paso Electric customers were without power Sunday evening in the San Elizario and Clint areas.

According to the utility company, the outages were reported around 7 p.m., although some ABC-7 viewers claim to have been without power since 6 p.m.

Crews were working to restore electric service, although there was no immediate word on a timetable.