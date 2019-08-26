Nearly 10,000 people without power in San Elizario and Clint
EL PASO, Texas - UPDATE: Power has since been restored in the area.
Nearly 10,000 El Paso Electric customers were without power Sunday evening in the San Elizario and Clint areas.
According to the utility company, the outages were reported around 7 p.m., although some ABC-7 viewers claim to have been without power since 6 p.m.
Crews were working to restore electric service, although there was no immediate word on a timetable.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Joe Raedle/Getty Images
News Mike Coppola/Getty Images
News Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
News Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons
Entertainment Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
News iStock/DegasMM
News KPRC via CNN
News Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
News iStock/Dixi_
News Ethan Miller/Getty Images
US & World iStock/biglike
News Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
News Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
News Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media
Pets FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL
Education CNN Image
News Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0
Economy iStock/damircudic
Health iStock/martinturzak
News Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons
Entertainment iStock/JordiDelgado
News Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images