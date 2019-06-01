NAMI El Paso hosts Inaugural Mental Health Gala

El Paso, Texas - Nami El Paso wrapped up Mental Health Awareness Month by hosting an Inaugural Mental Health Gala.

Volunteers, sponsors and NAMI staff gathered together at the El Paso Community Foundation in Downtown El Paso to recognize those who have helped the non-profit organization throughout the year.

State Representative Joe Moody and El Paso County Sheriff Richard Wiles were honored at the gala as well. Both were recognized for their contribution to mental health awareness in the community.

NAMI El Paso provides advocacy, education, support and public awareness so that all individuals and families affected by mental health conditions can build better lives.

NAMI El Paso hopes to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health in the Borderland through educational classes, presentations, advocacy, and support groups.

