4 people struck, 2 seriously hurt as car plows into east El Paso auto dealership

4 hurt in crash

EL PASO, Texas - Multiple people were injured, some seriously, when a car plowed into an east El Paso auto dealership Monday evening, authorities said.

The incident in the 9700 block of Montana, just east of El Paso International Airport, occurred at Super Star Motors around 5:45 p.m.; police had the entire block shut down to traffic.

Fire officials told ABC-7 that four people were hurt and taken to local hospital; two of those victims had serious, life-threatening injuries while the other two had minor injuries.

Initial reports from the scene indicated it appeared the car lost its brakes, and struck several vehicles before ending up in the building.