Motorcyclist hurt in crash at west El Paso intersection
EL PASO, Texas - A motorcycle rider was injured in a crash Thursday afternoon at a west El Paso intersection.
The crash occurred at Doniphan Drive and Country Club Road.
Police had the intersection closed off as the victim and his mangled motorcycle both were lying in the middle of the street.
The extent of the motorcyclist's injuries were not immediately known — and the cause of the crash was under investigation.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
Family Ian Waldie/Getty Images
News Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Entertainment Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
News The Warmbier Family via CNN
Lifestyle FreeImages.com/Vince Varga
News Roger Kisby/Getty Images
News Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Health iStock / diego_cervo
News Sean Gallup/Getty Images
News Carlo Allegri/Getty Images
US & World FreeImages.com/Matthew Williams
News Carl Court/Getty Images
Entertainment Kevin Winter/Getty Images
News Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons
News blackdiamondequipment.com
Sports iStock/miflippo
Travel FreeImages.com/krzysiuc
News Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
Travel Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
News U.S. Rep. David Scott via Wikimedia Commons
News Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images
Health iStock/Ilza
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images