Motorcyclist hurt in crash at west El Paso intersection

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Intersection where the motorcycle crash occurred in west El Paso.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Intersection where the motorcycle crash occurred in west El Paso.

EL PASO, Texas - A motorcycle rider was injured in a crash Thursday afternoon at a west El Paso intersection.

The crash occurred at Doniphan Drive and Country Club Road.

Police had the intersection closed off as the victim and his mangled motorcycle both were lying in the middle of the street.

The extent of the motorcyclist's injuries were not immediately known — and the cause of the crash was under investigation.